Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 ("4Q25"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2024 and 2025 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through December 31, 2025.

Summary

THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.100.1 billion in 4Q25 (Ps.290.7 billion in FY2025) recovering from the loss posted in the previous quarter. This result was 26% or Ps.34.4 billion lower than the result posted in 4Q24. In 4Q25, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 5.1% and 1.4%, respectively. Excluding non-recurring expenses (Ps.82.9 billion) 4Q25 net income would have totaled Ps.183 billion (Ps.393.7 billion in FY2025) and the accumulated ROAE and ROAA would have been 6.6% and 1.8% respectively.

In 4Q25, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.1.17 trillion, 39% or Ps.324.2 billion higher than in 3Q25 and 9% or Ps.94.4 trillion higher than the same period of last year.

In 4Q25, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.453.2 billion, 156% or Ps.275.9 billion higher than in 3Q25 and 4% or Ps.20.3 billion lower than the same period of last year.

In 4Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING decreased 2% or Ps.210.6 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.10.71 trillion and increased 40% or Ps.3.08 trillion year over year ("YoY"). In 4Q25 peso financing increased 2% while USD financing decreased 20%.

In 4Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS increased 8% or Ps.958.1 billion QoQ and increased 24% or Ps.2.61 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.13.69 trillion and representing 76% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 11% or Ps.1.27 trillion QoQ. In 4Q25, Peso deposits increased 3% while USD deposits increased 10%.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.3.61 trillion, 30.6% Capital Adequacy Ratio – Basel III and 30.6 % Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 73% of its total deposits in 4Q25..

In 4Q25, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 3.87% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 119.86%.

As of 4Q25, through its 444 branches and 8.490 employees Banco Macro serves 6.36 million retail customers (2.57 million digital customers) across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 224,969 corporate customers.

