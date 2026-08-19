Banco Macro Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("2Q26"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2025 and 2026 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through June 30, 2026.

Summary

THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.206.8 billion in 2Q26, 39% or Ps.57.6 billion higher than the result posted in the previous quarter and 4% or Ps.7.1 billion higher than a year ago. In 2Q26, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 13.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Excluding Ps.21.9 billion restructuring expenses (Ps.14.2 billion after tax) 2Q26 net income would have totaled Ps.221 billion and the annualized ROAE and ROAA would have been 14.3% and 3.5% respectively.

Excluding Ps.21.9 billion restructuring expenses (Ps.14.2 billion after tax) 2Q26 net income would have totaled Ps.221 billion and the annualized ROAE and ROAA would have been 14.3% and 3.5% respectively. In 2Q26, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.1.29 trillion, 2% or Ps.23.1 billion lower than in 1Q26 and 1% or Ps.14.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.

In 2Q26, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.603.8 billion, 1% or Ps.4.6 billion lower than in 1Q26 and 1% or Ps.4.4 billion higher than the same period of last year.

In 2Q26, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING increased 3% or Ps.338.2 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.11.69 trillion and decreaed 5% or Ps.652.2 billion year over year ("YoY"). In 2Q26 peso financing increased 2% while USD financing increased 1%.

In 2Q26, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS decreased 1% or Ps.196 billion QoQ and increased 4% or Ps.563.8 billion YoY, totaling Ps.14.74 trillion and representing 76% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decreased 4% or Ps.594.7 billion QoQ. In 2Q26, Peso deposits increased 0.4% while USD deposits decreased 11%.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.4.1 trillion, 28% Capital Adequacy Ratio – Basel III and 28% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 74% of its total deposits in 2Q26.

In 2Q26, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 6.25% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 95.39%. Stage 3 loans represented 4.1% of total loans and the coverage ratio of stage 3 loans was 148.8%.

As of 2Q26, through its 402 branches and 8.180 employees Banco Macro serves 6.36 million retail customers across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 228.780 corporate customers.

2Q26 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please register here:

Banco Macro 2Q26 Earnings Call

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.