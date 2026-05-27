Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("1Q26"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2025 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through March 31, 2026.

Summary

THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.139.8 billion in 1Q26, 28% or Ps.30.2 billion higher than the result posted in the previous quarter and 131% or Ps.79.2 billion higher than a year ago. In 1Q26, the annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 10% and 2.4%, respectively.

Excluding restructuring expenses (Ps.12.9 billion after tax) 1Q26 net income would have totaled Ps.152.9 billion and the annualized ROAE and ROAA would have been 10.9% and 2.6% respectively.

In 1Q26, OPERATING INCOME (before G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.1.23 trillion, 3% or Ps.43.6 billion lower than in 4Q25 and 16% or Ps.169.2 billion higher than the same period of last year.

In 1Q26, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.569.8 billion, 15% or Ps.73.8 billion higher than in 4Q25 and 24% or Ps.108.6 billion higher than the same period of last year.

In 1Q26, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING decreased 9% or Ps.1.1 trillion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.10.63 trillion and increased 5% or Ps.458.9 billion year over year ("YoY"). In 1Q26 peso financing decreased 9% while USD financing decreased 6%.

In 1Q26, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS decreased 7% or Ps.993.7 billion QoQ and increased 10% or Ps.1.22 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.13.99 trillion and representing 76% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits decreased 8% or Ps.1.1 trillion QoQ. In 1Q26, Peso deposits decreased 4% while USD deposits decreased 7%.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.4.0 trillion, 32.4% Capital Adequacy Ratio – Basel III and 32.4 % Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 78% of its total deposits in 1Q26

In 1Q26, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 5.40% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 109.79

As of 1Q26, through its 420 branches and 8.269 employees Banco Macro serves 6.30 million retail customers across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 195.916 corporate customers.

1Q26 Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please register here:

Banco Macro 1Q26 Earnings Call

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.