Banco Regional Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Outstanding 8.125% Senior Notes due 2019

The Tender Offer will expire at 8:00 a.m., New York City time, May 2, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated by Banco Regional (the "Expiration Time"). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Time will be valid. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be the tender offer consideration for the Notes set forth in the table below (the "Tender Offer Consideration"), plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on such Notes from the last interest payment date with respect to those Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as such term is defined in the Offer to Purchase).

Title of Notes CUSIP Number/ISIN Aggregate

Amount Outstanding (U.S. $) Tender Offer

Consideration (1) (U.S. $) Unique Identifier Codes (2) 8.125% Senior Notes due 2019 144A: 059642 AB4 / US059642AB49 Reg S: P1R05S AJ4 / USP1R05SAJ45 $300,000,000 $1,038.5 Holders that wish to subscribe for New Notes, in addition to participating in the Tender Offer, may request a priority allocation of New Notes. (1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase. Does not include accrued and unpaid interest, which will also be payable as provided in the Offer to Purchase. (2) The priority allocation right is subject to, among other things, the issue of the New Notes (as defined below). The procedure for obtaining a unique identifier code is described in the Offer to Purchase.

Tendered Notes may be withdrawn from the Tender Offer prior to the earlier of (i) the Expiration Time and (ii) if the Tender Offer is extended, the 10th business day after the commencement of the Tender Offer, and as otherwise required by law.

The Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. However, the Tender Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the completion of Banco Regional's concurrently announced offering of senior notes (the "New Notes").

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the dealer managers in the Tender Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Attn: Liability Management Group, (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 723-6106 (collect) and/or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets, (866) 846-2874 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 834-7279 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer Documents and other related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information agent for the tender offer, at (212) 430-3774 (collect) or at (866) 807-2200 (toll-free) or via the following web address: http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Regional/.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. None of the Company or its affiliates, its board of directors, the dealer managers or the tender and information agent makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is made only by the Offer Documents. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Banco Regional by the dealer managers, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Company, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their affiliates, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Tender Offer other than the information and representations contained in the Offer to Purchase.

ABOUT BANCO REGIONAL S.A.E.C.A.

Banco Regional is a multi-purpose public corporation (sociedad anónima de capital abierto) bank, focused principally on the Paraguayan agricultural and livestock sectors while also serving the entire value chain generated by its customers, including increased participation in the industrial, commercial and small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises sectors. Banco Regional offers a range of financial services that include, among others, insurance and brokerage services, stand-by letters of credit, trust services, payroll services, trade transactions under the Latin American Integration Association agreement, collection services, remittances, wire transfers, check preparation and cashing in foreign currencies. Banco Regional also benefits from its relationship with Rabo Partnerships B.V., which holds a 38.7% ownership interest in Banco Regional.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including, those related to the Company's potential securities offering and tender offer. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," and "will be," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Offer to Purchase and in the Company's other disclosures. Banco Regional undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

