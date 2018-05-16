Banco Regional Announces Cancellation of Cash Tender Offer for Outstanding 8.125% Senior Notes Due 2019

The Tender Offer was subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated April 24, 2018, including, among others, the Financing Condition, certain of which were not satisfied. This press release confirms the termination of the Tender Offer.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the dealer managers in the Tender Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Attn: Liability Management Group, (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 723-6106 (collect) and/or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets, (866) 846-2874 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 834-7279 (collect). Questions can also be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the

Tender Offer, at (212) 430-3774 (collect) or at (866) 807-2200 (toll-free).

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction.

