Banco Regional Announces Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer for Outstanding 8.125% Senior Notes due 2019

The "Expiration Time" applicable to the Tender Offer previously scheduled for 8:00 a.m., New York City time, on May 2, 2018, has been extended to 8:00 a.m., New York City time, on May 15, 2018, unless further extended or earlier terminated by Banco Regional. The delivery of Notes tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures must be made no later than 8:00 a.m., New York City time, on May 17, 2018, which is the second business day after the Expiration Time, unless further extended. Tendered Notes may be withdrawn from the Tender Offer at or before 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 7, 2018, which is the tenth business day after the commencement of the Tender Offer.

Holders of Notes are urged to read the Offer Documents carefully. Except as described in this press release, all terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as described in the Offer Documents are unchanged. The Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. However, the Tender Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the completion of Banco Regional's concurrently announced offering of senior notes.

As of 8:00 a.m., New York City time, on May 2, 2018, $259,963,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the dealer managers in the Tender Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Attn: Liability Management Group, (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 723-6106 (collect) and/or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets, (866) 846-2874 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 834-7279 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer Documents and other related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, at (212) 430-3774 (collect) or at (866) 807-2200 (toll-free) or via the following web address: http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Regional/.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. None of the Company or its affiliates, its board of directors, the dealer managers or the tender and information agent makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is made only by the Offer Documents. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Banco Regional by the dealer managers, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Company, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to the Notes, nor any of their affiliates, has authorized any person to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Tender Offer other than the information and representations contained in the Offer to Purchase.

ABOUT BANCO REGIONAL S.A.E.C.A.

Banco Regional is a multi-purpose public corporation (sociedad anónima de capital abierto) bank, focused principally on the Paraguayan agricultural and livestock sectors while also serving the entire value chain generated by its customers, including increased participation in the industrial, commercial and small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises sectors. Banco Regional offers a range of financial services that include, among others, insurance and brokerage services, stand-by letters of credit, trust services, payroll services, trade transactions under the Latin American Integration Association agreement, collection services, remittances, wire transfers, check preparation and cashing in foreign currencies. Banco Regional also benefits from its relationship with Rabo Partnerships B.V., which holds a 38.7% ownership interest in Banco Regional.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including, those related to the Company's potential securities offering and tender offer. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," and "will be," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Offer to Purchase and in the Company's other disclosures. Banco Regional undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

