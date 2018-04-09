Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Notice to the Market: Filing of Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2017, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on April 9, 2018.