Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Notice to the Market: Filing of Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ("Santander Brasil") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2017, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on April 9, 2018.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil's internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil's independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017.

São Paulo, April 9, 2018.

Angel Santodomingo
Investor Relations Officer

