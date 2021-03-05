Banco Santander México Announces The Filing Of Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX;NYSE: BSMX) ("Santander México" or the "Bank") one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2020, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on March 4, 2021.

The Form 20-F can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Mexico's corporate website at www.santander.com.mx/ir. Any shareholder may receive a printed copy of the Form 20-F, which includes Santander Mexico's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Mexico's Investor Relations Office at:

Avenida Prolongación Paseo de la Reforma 500

Colonia Lomas de Santa Fe

Alcaldía Álvaro Obregón

01219 Mexico City

Telephone: +(52) 55-5257-8000

Fax: +52 55-5269-2701

[email protected]

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of the leading banks in Mexico, offers a wide range of products and financial services, including retail banking, financial advisory services, as well as other investment activities. Banco Santander Mexico offers a financial services platform focused on the middle and high income segments of the population as well as small and medium companies. It also provides financial services to large multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, Banco Santander Mexico held total assets of Ps.1,856 billion pesos and had more than 18.7 million clients. Based in Mexico City, the company operates 1,350 branches and offices nationwide with a total of 21,422 employees.

Investor Relations Contacts

Héctor Chávez López – Managing Director - IRO

+ 52 (55) 5269-1925

[email protected]

Investor Relations Team

[email protected]

