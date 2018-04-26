Banco Santander México Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of Ps.4,727 Million

HIGHLIGHTS













Results (Million pesos)

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

% QoQ % YoY Net interest income

14,615 13,847 13,420

5.5 8.9 Fee and commission, net

4,069 3,933 3,763

3.5 8.1 Core revenues

18,684 17,780 17,183

5.1 8.7 Provisions for loan losses

4,946 5,431 5,134

(8.9) (3.7) Administrative and promotional expenses

8,218 8,186 7,325

0.4 12.2 Net income

4,727 4,481 4,475

5.5 5.6 Net income per share1 / 3

0.70 0.06 0.06

- -















Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

% QoQ % YoY Total assets

1,288,249 1,322,987 1,267,388

(2.6) 1.6 Total loans

630,999 617,871 584,711

2.1 7.9 Deposits

665,100 647,854 594,449

2.7 11.9 Shareholders´ equity

122,132 116,205 112,587

5.1 8.5















Key Ratios (%)

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

bps QoQ bps YoY Net interest margin

5.52% 5.32% 5.26%

19 26 Net loans to deposits ratio

91.88% 92.28% 95.01%

(39) (313) ROAE

15.87% 16.04% 16.28%

(17) (42) ROAA

1.45% 1.33% 1.36%

12 9 Efficiency ratio

42.88% 43.51% 40.27%

(62) 262 Capital ratio

15.71% 15.73% 16.73%

(2) (102) NPLs ratio

2.43% 2.54% 2.38%

(11) 5 Cost of Risk

3.17% 3.59% 3.49%

(42) (32) Coverage ratio

129.48% 127.94% 142.78%

154 (1,330)















Operating Data

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17

% QoQ % YoY Branches

1,219 1,220 1,227

(0.1) (0.7) Branches and offices2

1,375 1,375 1,366

0.0 0.7 ATMs

7,506 7,323 6,871

2.5 9.2 Customers

15,857,837 15,446,314 13,917,984

2.7 13.9 Employees3

17,829 15,116 14,555

17.9 22.5 Employees - Group

17,829 17,826 16,927

0.0 5.3















1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices. 3) 2017 information refers to Banco Santander México before corporate reorganization. As of 1Q18, all employees from the rest of subsidiaries are already registered at the bank.

Héctor Grisi, Banco Santander México's Executive President and CEO, commented: "We started 2018 in a strong position, with accelerating loan growth, continued strong expansion in our deposit base, and improvements in asset quality metrics driving profitability."

Underscored by our client-centric focus on individuals and SMEs, our deposit base increased by 12% year-on-year, as we pursue our goal of expanding our retail business. The continued success of our Santander Plus loyalty program has also contributed to this growth, reaching 3.5 million customers at the close of the quarter. We are pleased with the good performance of our loan book, which expanded by 8% compared to the year before. High-margin loans in particular, grew by almost 10% year-on-year, contributing to NIM expanding to 5.52%. Growth was achieved while improving cost of risk and NPL ratios.

We are determined to become our clients' primary bank, and in this regard, customer retention remains key to our strategy. Accordingly, digitization and mobile banking remain the cornerstones of our operational innovation and business transformation efforts, and our investments in these areas are paying off, with digital and mobile customers growing by 37% and 71% respectively. While there is significant work ahead, the first quarter of 2018 has set us up well for the rest of the year.

As we execute our strategic plans to transform our operations and launch new digital capabilities so as to strengthen our franchise, these initiatives will continue to impact efficiency in the short term. We look forward to sharing our progress with you as we continue to move ahead.

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2017, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,288 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 15.8 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,375 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 17,829 employees.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Banco Santander México cautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements could be found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements regarding our intent, belief, targets or current expectations in connection with: asset growth and sources of funding; growth of our fee-based business; expansion of our distribution network; financing plans; competition; impact of regulation and the interpretation thereof; action to modify or revoke our banking license; exposure to market risks including interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk and equity price risk; exposure to credit risks including credit default risk and settlement risk; projected capital expenditures; capitalization requirements and level of reserves; investment in our information technology platform; liquidity; trends affecting the economy generally; and trends affecting our financial condition and our results of operations. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, many important factors could cause actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies; changes in economic conditions, in Mexico in particular, in the United States or globally; the monetary, foreign exchange and interest rate policies of the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de México); inflation; deflation; unemployment; unanticipated turbulence in interest rates; movements in foreign exchange rates; movements in equity prices or other rates or prices; changes in Mexican and foreign policies, legislation and regulations; changes in requirements to make contributions to, for the receipt of support from programs organized by or requiring deposits to be made or assessments observed or imposed by, the Mexican government; changes in taxes and tax laws; competition, changes in competition and pricing environments; our inability to hedge certain risks economically; economic conditions that affect consumer spending and the ability of customers to comply with obligations; the adequacy of allowance for impairment losses and other losses; increased default by borrowers; our inability to successfully and effectively integrate acquisitions or to evaluate risks arising from asset acquisitions; technological changes; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; increased costs; unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms; changes in, or failure to comply with, banking regulations or their interpretation; and certain other risk factors included in our annual report on Form 20-F. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could adversely affect our business and financial performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this presentation because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Note: The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (Mexican Banking GAAP). All figures presented are in millions of Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

