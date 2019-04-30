Banco Santander México Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of Ps.5,291 Million

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ending March 31st, 2019.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.5,291 million in 1Q19, representing increases of 11.9% YoY and 15.3% QoQ.

HIGHLIGHTS













Results (Million pesos)

1Q19 4Q18 1Q18

% QoQ % YoY Net interest income

16,449 16,203 14,615

1.5 12.5 Fee and commission, net

4,426 4,230 4,069

4.6 8.8 Core revenues

20,875 20,433 18,684

2.2 11.7 Provisions for loan losses

4,318 4,838 4,137

(10.7) 4.4 Administrative and promotional expenses

9,256 9,228 8,218

0.3 12.6 Net income

5,291 4,590 4,727

15.3 11.9 Net income per share1

0.78 0.68 0.70

14.7 11.4















Balance Sheet Data (Million pesos)

Mar-19 Dec-18 Mar-18

% QoQ % YoY Total assets

1,304,294 1,381,570 1,288,249

(5.6) 1.2 Total loans

691,226 682,848 630,999

1.2 9.5 Deposits

702,644 693,812 665,100

1.3 5.6 Shareholders´ equity

132,366 125,693 122,132

5.3 8.4















Key Ratios (%)

1Q19 4Q18 1Q18

bps QoQ bps YoY Net interest margin

5.58 5.44 5.52

14 6 Net loans to deposits ratio

95.41 95.38 91.88

3 353 ROAE

16.40 15.18 15.87

122 53 ROAA

1.58 1.36 1.45

22 13 Efficiency ratio

44.81 46.63 44.77

(182) 4 Capital ratio

16.90 15.91 15.71

99 119 NPLs ratio

2.15 2.36 2.43

(21) (28) Cost of Risk

2.69 2.72 3.05

(3) (36) Coverage ratio

140.06 131.16 129.48

890 1,058















Operating Data

Mar-19 Dec-18 Mar-18

% QoQ % YoY Branches

1,214 1,219 1,219

(0.4) (0.4) Branches and offices2

1,390 1,393 1,375

(0.2) 1.1 ATMs

8,507 8,384 7,506

1.5 13.3 Customers

17,034,317 16,690,402 15,857,837

2.1 7.4 Employees

19,291 18,979 17,829

1.6 8.2















1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Héctor Grisi, Banco Santander México's Executive President and CEO, commented: "As we entered the third and final year of transforming our bank operationally and digitally, successful execution of our strategy continued improving performance across all business areas. Our discipline allowed us to deliver a 12% year-on-year increase in net income, with ROAE rising 53 basis points to 16.4%. We achieved this while continuing to invest in our strategic initiatives and improving asset quality throughout our loan portfolio.

Also reflecting the strength of our strategy to become a more client-centric bank, we made further progress driving sustained high-quality loan expansion that was in line with the market, while generating our ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in retail deposits. More importantly, our base of loyal clients, who are four times more profitable than others, continues to expand at a strong, double-digit rate. The number of digital and mobile customers accelerated at an even faster pace, as our digital transformation advances.

Attracted by the growing strength of our franchise and the potential of Mexico's financial sector, our parent company recently announced its intention to launch a voluntary exchange offer to acquire minority shareholders' interests in Banco Santander México. As part of this offer, there are no plans to de-list Banco Santander México's shares neither from the Mexican Stock Exchange nor from the NYSE."

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2019, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,304 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 17.0 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,390 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 19,291 employees.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Banco Santander México cautions that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements could be found in various places throughout this presentation and include, without limitation, statements regarding our intent, belief, targets or current expectations in connection with: asset growth and sources of funding; growth of our fee-based business; expansion of our distribution network; financing plans; competition; impact of regulation and the interpretation thereof; action to modify or revoke our banking license; exposure to market risks including interest rate risk, foreign exchange risk and equity price risk; exposure to credit risks including credit default risk and settlement risk; projected capital expenditures; capitalization requirements and level of reserves; investment in our information technology platform; liquidity; trends affecting the economy generally; and trends affecting our financial condition and our results of operations. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, many important factors could cause actual results to differ substantially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies; changes in economic conditions, in Mexico in particular, in the United States or globally; the monetary, foreign exchange and interest rate policies of the Mexican Central Bank (Banco de México); inflation; deflation; unemployment; unanticipated turbulence in interest rates; movements in foreign exchange rates; movements in equity prices or other rates or prices; changes in Mexican and foreign policies, legislation and regulations; changes in requirements to make contributions to, for the receipt of support from programs organized by or requiring deposits to be made or assessments observed or imposed by, the Mexican government; changes in taxes and tax laws; competition, changes in competition and pricing environments; our inability to hedge certain risks economically; economic conditions that affect consumer spending and the ability of customers to comply with obligations; the adequacy of allowance for impairment losses and other losses; increased default by borrowers; our inability to successfully and effectively integrate acquisitions or to evaluate risks arising from asset acquisitions; technological changes; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; increased costs; unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms; changes in, or failure to comply with, banking regulations or their interpretation; and certain other risk factors included in our annual report on Form 20-F. The risk factors and other key factors that we have indicated in our past and future filings and reports, including those with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could adversely affect our business and financial performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this presentation because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Note: The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (Mexican Banking GAAP). All figures presented are in millions of Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

SOURCE Banco Santander Mexico, S.A.