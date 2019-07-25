Banco Santander México Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of Ps.5,608 Million

MEXICO CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX), ("Banco Santander México" or "the Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ending June 30th, 2019.

Banco Santander México reported net income of Ps.5,608 million in 2Q19, representing increases of 8.5% YoY and 6.0% QoQ. On a cumulative basis, net income for the first half of the year, reached Ps.10,899 million, representing a 10.1% YoY increase.

HIGHLIGHTS























Results (Million pesos)

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

%QoQ %YoY

6M19 6M18

%YoY Net interest income

16,588 16,449 14,795

0.8 12.1

33,037 29,410

12.3 Fee and commission, net

4,697 4,426 4,262

6.1 10.2

9,123 8,331

9.5 Core revenues

21,285 20,875 19,057

2.0 11.7

42,160 37,741

11.7 Provisions for loan losses

4,454 4,318 3,980

3.1 11.9

8,772 8,117

8.1 Administrative and promotional expenses

9,482 9,256 8,845

2.4 7.2

18,738 17,063

9.8 Net income

5,608 5,291 5,171

6.0 8.5

10,899 9,898

10.1 Net income per share1

0.83 0.78 0.76

6.0 8.5

1.61 1.46

10.3

























Balance Sheet Data

(Million pesos)

Jun-19 Mar-19 Jun-18

%QoQ %YoY

Jun-19 Jun-18

%YoY Total assets

1,368,187 1,304,294 1,378,611

4.9 (0.8)

1,368,187 1,378,611

(0.8) Total loans

700,329 691,226 652,251

1.3 7.4

700,329 652,251

7.4 Deposits

721,288 702,644 698,118

2.7 3.3

721,288 698,118

3.3 Shareholders´ equity

133,829 132,366 122,520

1.1 9.2

133,829 122,520

9.2

























Key Ratios (%)

2Q19 1Q19 2Q18

bps QoQ bps YoY

6M19 6M18

bps YoY Net interest margin

5.76 5.58 5.27

18 49

5.67 5.39

28 Net loans to deposits ratio

94.13 95.41 90.56

(128) 357

94.13 90.56

357 ROAE

17.29 16.40 17.33

89 (4)

16.80 16.58

22 ROAA

1.63 1.58 1.53

5 10

1.59 1.47

12 Efficiency ratio

44.29 44.81 44.98

(52) (69)

44.55 44.88

(33) Capital ratio

16.50 16.90 15.52

(40) 98

16.50 15.52

98 NPLs ratio

2.23 2.15 2.46

8 (23)

2.23 2.46

(23) Cost of Risk

2.70 2.69 2.90

1 (20)

2.70 2.90

(20) Coverage ratio

136.56 140.06 124.79

(350) 1,177

136.56 124.79

1,177

























Operating Data

Jun-19 Mar-19 Jun-18

%QoQ %YoY

Jun-19 Jun-18

%YoY Branches

1,216 1,214 1,220

0.2 (0.3)

1,216 1,220

(0.3) Branches and offices2

1,394 1,390 1,376

0.3 1.3

1,394 1,376

1.3 ATMs

8,749 8,507 7,778

2.8 12.5

8,749 7,778

12.5 Customers

17,220,259 17,034,317 16,231,111

1.1 6.1

17,220,259 16,231,111

6.1 Employees

19,403 19,291 18,268

0.6 6.2

19,403 18,268

6.2 1) Accumulated EPS, net of treasury shares (compensation plan) and discontinued operations. Calculated by using weighted number of shares. 2) Includes cash desks (espacios select, box select and corner select) and SMEs business centers. Excluding brokerage house offices.

Héctor Grisi, Banco Santander México's Executive President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the high quality results achieved this quarter, in light of the recent deceleration of loan growth in Mexico, a smaller contribution of market-related income to our gross operating income, and a higher effective tax rate. While expanding our loan book further, we kept asset quality at prudent levels. Coupled with improved efficiency levels, our net income grew around 9% vs. 2Q18, raising ROAE above 17%.

As you know, one of our key strategic goals is attracting more retail clients, and we continue to make significant progress on this front. Solid growth in our retail deposits reflects the investments we have been making to enhance our offering, including customers' digital and branch experiences. These investments also strengthen customer loyalty, helping us become the primary bank of our customers and enabling us to sell a broader array of financial products and services. The use of digital channels has also increased its importance in the country, as exemplified by the CODI initiative to boost digital payments through the use of QR technology, sponsored by Banco de Mexico. On this front, I am glad to share with you that Banco Santander Mexico was one of the first banks to comply with all requirements set by the Central Bank, reinforcing our commitment of offering the best in class services to our customers.

Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic for the remainder of the year. And while we plan to normalize the level of investments in the coming years, we are fully committed to continue enhancing the customer experience and driving innovation across our franchise."

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV: BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of June 30, 2019, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,368 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 17.2 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,394 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 19,403 employees.

We, the undersigned under oath to tell the truth declare that, in the area of our corresponding functions, we prepared the information of Banco Santander México contained in this quarterly report, which to the best of our knowledge reasonably reflects its situation.

Note: The information contained in this presentation is not audited. Nevertheless, the consolidated accounts are prepared on the basis of the accounting principles and regulations prescribed by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) for credit institutions, as amended (Mexican Banking GAAP). All figures presented are in millions of Mexican pesos, unless otherwise indicated. Historical figures are not adjusted by inflation.

