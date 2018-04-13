Banco Santander México Will Report 1Q18 Results After Market Close On April 26th, 2018

A conference call will be held on April 27th, 2018 at 11:00 am U.S. ET (10:00 am Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on April 26th, 2018. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129231.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 12:00 pm U.S. ET on April 27th and 11:59 pm U.S. ET on May 2nd, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 U.S. & Canada or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is: 13678688. The audio of the conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER (MÉXICO), S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE: BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,323 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 15 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,375 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 17,620 employees.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-will-report-1q18-results-after-market-close-on-april-26th-2018-300629611.html

SOURCE Banco Santander, S.A.

Related Links

http://www.santander.com

