Banco Santander México Will Report 3Q19 Results After Market Close On October 31st, 2019

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 31st, 2019.

A conference call will be held on November 1st, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on October 31st, 2019. Additionally, a simultaneous web cast of the conference call will be available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136399.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 2:00 p.m. U.S. ET on November 1st and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on November 8th, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 U.S. & Canada or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is: 13695244. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of June 30, 2019, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,368 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 17.2 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,394 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 19,403 employees.

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.

