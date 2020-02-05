Banco Santander S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

News provided by

Banco Santander, S.A.

Feb 05, 2020, 10:05 ET

MADRID, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of February 18, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on March 5, 2020 as per the following details:

Nº of Shares

Distribution per Share

Total Distribution

14,000,000

25.278 cents ($ .25278)

USD 3,538,888.89

MEDIA CONTACT:
Banco Santander
Corporate Communications
comunicacion@gruposantander.com  
+34 91 2895211

SOURCE Banco Santander, S.A.

You just read:

Banco Santander S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

News provided by

Banco Santander, S.A.

Feb 05, 2020, 10:05 ET