Banco Santander S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
Banco Santander, S.A.
Feb 05, 2020, 10:05 ET
MADRID, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of February 18, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on March 5, 2020 as per the following details:
|
Nº of Shares
|
Distribution per Share
|
Total Distribution
|
14,000,000
|
25.278 cents ($ .25278)
|
USD 3,538,888.89
