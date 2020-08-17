Banco Santander S.A. declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
Banco Santander
Aug 17, 2020, 14:24 ET
MADRID, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. will pay distributions for the 4.00% Non-Cumulative Guaranteed Series 6 Preferred Securities to holders of record as of August 24th, 2020 and such distribution will be paid on September 8th, 2020 as per the following details:
Nº of Shares Distribution per Share Total Distribution
14,000,000 26.38 cents ($ .26389) USD 3,694,444.44
