Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2023

Banco Santander

21 Feb, 2024, 16:47 ET

MADRID, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander, S.A. (the "Company") today announced that it filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F is available on the "Shareholders and Investors" section of the Company's website located at www.santander.com.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements may also be requested by the Company's ADR holders free of charge by contacting the Company, orally or in writing, at the following address:

Investor Relations contact
Ciudad Grupo Santander
Área de Inversores
Pereda, 2ª planta
Av. de Cantabria, s/n
28660 - Boadilla del Monte (Madrid)Spain
Phone: +34 91 2596514
[email protected]

Media contact
[email protected]

