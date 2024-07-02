Bancolombia S.A. Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results for its Tender Offers for Any and All of Bancolombia S.A.'s Outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025, and Up to U.S. $400,000,000 of Bancolombia S.A.'s Outstanding 6.909% Subordinated Notes due 2027

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bancolombia S.A. (the "Issuer") announced the expiration and final tender results of its previously announced offers by the Issuer to purchase for cash any and all of the Issuer's outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") (the "2025 Offer") and up to U.S. $400,000,000 of the Issuer's outstanding 6.909% Subordinated Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes" and collectively with the 2025 Notes the "Notes") (the "2027 Offer" and together with the 2025 Offer, the "Offers"). The Offers are subject to the terms and conditions as described in the offer to purchase dated June 3, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase").

On June 24, 2024, the Issuer purchased U.S.$267,421,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes and U.S.$283,632,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 14, 2024 (the "Early Tender Date"). The Issuer has accepted for purchase an additional U.S.$2,013,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes and an additional U.S.$4,661,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn following the Early Tender Date and on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 2, 2024 (the "Expiration Date"). The tenders for the 2025 Notes represented approximately 55.90% of the outstanding 2025 Notes and the tenders for the 2027 Notes represented approximately 38.44% of the outstanding 2027 Notes.

2025 Holders that validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date, and whose 2025 Notes are accepted for purchase, will be entitled to receive total consideration of U.S.$936.46 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2025 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest in respect of their purchased 2025 Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.

2027 Holders that validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and prior to the Expiration Date, and whose 2027 Notes are accepted for purchase, will be entitled to receive total consideration of U.S.$950.00 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2027 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest in respect of their purchased 2027 Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the dealer managers for the Offers. Persons with questions regarding the Offers should contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (980) 387-3907 (collect), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) or (212) 834-7279 (collect).

About the Issuer

Bancolombia S.A. is a full-service financial institution that offers a wide range of banking products and services to a diversified individual and corporate customer base of over 31 million customers.

