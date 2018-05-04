Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MEDELLIN, Colombia, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. ("Bancolombia") (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1071371/000114420418023396/0001144204-18-023396-index.htm
It can also be downloaded from Bancolombia's website at www.grupobancolombia.com
If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co
