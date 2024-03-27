BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2023 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Bancolombia S.A.

27 Mar, 2024, 10:21 ET

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact [email protected].

Julián Mora Gómez
Corporate VP
Tel: (57 601) 4042436

Jose Humberto Acosta    
Financial VP
Tel: (57 601)
4885934

Catalina Tobón Rivera
IR Director
Tel (57 601)
4885950

