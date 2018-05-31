The investigation stems from the sale of BNT tokens sold during Bancor's ICO. Bancor reportedly has raised over $150 million from investors through the sale of BNT tokens.

Kyros Law Offices urges Bancor ICO (BNT) investors to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit Bancor ICO (BNT) Investor Class Action Lawsuit or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.

Kyros Law also urges investors of other Initial Coin Offerings that believe that their rights have been violated to contact the firm. Visit our ICO Investor Lawsuit page for more information.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancor-ico-bnt-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-investigating-compensation-claims-on-behalf-of-bancor-ico-bnt-investors-300657260.html

SOURCE Kyros Law

Related Links

http://www.kyroslaw.com

