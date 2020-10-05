BancorpSouth adds Ty Lambert to its Management Committee

As chief risk officer, Lambert's responsibilities include a broad portfolio of functions designed to maintain the integrity of the company's continued efforts to identify, monitor and mitigate key risks and be accountable for enabling the efficient and effective governance of significant risks, and related opportunities. Since joining BancorpSouth as an accountant in 2006, Lambert has held various management positions, including director of treasury analytics, chief data analytics officer and his current role of chief risk officer. Prior to joining BancorpSouth, he was an investment portfolio manager.

"We are excited to welcome Ty to our Management Committee," said Dan Rollins, BancorpSouth's chairman and chief executive officer. "In his nearly 15 years with BancorpSouth, Ty has become an integral part of our team. We're confident his addition to our management team will assist our efforts to balance risk management, protect our company and our customers and position us for long-term success."

Lambert earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. He currently serves on the advisory board for the Center for Financial Professionals.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $23 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

