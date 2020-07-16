BancorpSouth Announces $65,800 Donation to Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson

VARDAMAN, Miss., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Community Fund LLC, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), donated $65,800 to Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson to benefit families in Mississippi.

The donation will assist the organization with its efforts to implement its many programs, such as mental health services, housing stability programs, abuse intervention, children's services, migrant services and community assistance. BancorpSouth has a strong history of partnering with community organizations that help its communities thrive.

"Catholic Charities has been an important part of helping those in need in Mississippi for 183 years," said Don McCarver, BancorpSouth president - Houston, Mississippi market. "We're happy to provide this donation that'll support the great work it does across the state."

During its last fiscal year, Catholic Charities served approximately 16,000 Mississippi residents in 65 counties through its locations in Jackson, Natchez and Vardaman, Mississippi.

"On behalf of the advisory board, volunteers and staff of the Vardaman office of Catholic Charities, I thank BancorpSouth for supporting our efforts to continue our mission of being a visible sign of Christ's love in the communities we serve and in the lives of the many children we touch through our Children Enrichment Educational program," said Danna Johnson, director of Catholic Charities' Vardaman office and member of the bank's Community Advisory Council in Calhoun County, Mississippi. "We are grateful for the bank's generosity, trust and commitment to our mission."

For more information about Catholic Charities, visit www.catholiccharitiesjackson.org.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson

The mission of Catholic Charities is to be a visible sign of Christ's love by helping those who are unable to help themselves; the poor and vulnerable, especially children, women, and families. Catholic Charities serves the 65 counties of the Diocese of Jackson with headquarters in Jackson. Learn more at www.catholiccharitiesjackson.org.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

