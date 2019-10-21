BancorpSouth Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included:

Reported quarterly net income of $63.8 million , or $0.63 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Completed the acquisitions of Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. effective September 1, 2019 ; recorded merger-related expenses of $4.1 million for the third quarter.

; recorded merger-related expenses of for the third quarter. Although earnings were impacted by a negative pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $4.0 million , strong mortgage production volume totaling $536.1 million contributed to an increase in mortgage production and servicing revenue to $11.3 million for the third quarter.

, strong mortgage production volume totaling contributed to an increase in mortgage production and servicing revenue to for the third quarter. Record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $69.7 million , or $0.69 per diluted share, which represents increases of 13.1 percent on a per share basis compared with the second quarter of 2019 and 23.2 percent compared with the third quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, which represents increases of 13.1 percent on a per share basis compared with the second quarter of 2019 and 23.2 percent compared with the third quarter of 2018. Generated organic deposit and customer repo growth for the quarter totaling approximately $160.0 million , or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis.

, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis. Net interest margin – excluding accretable yield – remained relatively stable at 3.76 percent.

Continued strong credit quality reflected by net recoveries of $0.7 million and a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the quarter; non-performing and classified asset levels remained stable excluding the impact of acquired loans.

and a provision for credit losses of for the quarter; non-performing and classified asset levels remained stable excluding the impact of acquired loans. Operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – improved to 63.0 percent for the quarter.

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, which is expected to add approximately $390 million in assets to the Company's Central Texas presence.

in assets to the Company's presence. Repurchased 561,260 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $27.04 per share.

The Company reported net income of $63.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $66.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 and net income of $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $55.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as recognized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, and certain other charges.

"Our third quarter results reflect yet another quarter of record financial performance," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to report record net operating income – excluding MSR – of $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter. This success was driven by our ability to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin in a challenging rate environment while our credit quality metrics remain strong. In addition, we continue to leverage our cost structure and improve efficiency, which is reflected in the decline in our operating efficiency ratio – excluding MSR – to 63.0 percent for the quarter. Finally, our mortgage team had an outstanding quarter as $536.1 million in total mortgage production volume contributed to production and service revenue of over $11 million."

"We are pleased to have recently completed our mergers with Summit Bank and Texas Star Bank. Andy Stein, Frank Hall, and the Summit team will provide us with a more meaningful presence in the Florida Panhandle while Randle Jones and the Texas Star team will enhance our market share in the Dallas MSA and surrounding markets. We anticipate completing the operational integration of these banks during the fourth quarter of this year."

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $166.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 17.2 percent from $142.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and an increase of 4.1 percent from $160.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.88 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 3.67 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.87 percent for the second quarter of 2019. Yields on net loans and leases were 5.16 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.72 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 5.12 percent for the second quarter of 2019, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.63 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.21 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 4.61 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 3.62 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 3.79 percent for the second quarter of 2019 while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 5.02 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.64 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 5.02 percent for the second quarter of 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.71 percent for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 0.43 percent for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.68 percent for the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $462.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. This includes loans totaling $610.2 million acquired as a part of the Summit and Texas Star mergers on September 1, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans decreased approximately $105.0 million during the third quarter.

Deposits increased $889.1 million during the third quarter of 2019. This includes deposits totaling $794.2 million acquired as a part of the Summit and Texas Star mergers on September 1, 2019. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $94.9 million during the quarter. Deposits have increased $1.96 billion since December 31, 2018. Excluding acquired deposits, total deposits increased approximately $632.6 million during the first nine months of the year, or 6.0% on an annualized basis.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the third quarter of 2019 reflect a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, compared with no provision for the third quarter of 2018 and $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.7 million, compared with net recoveries of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses was $116.9 million, or 0.83 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019, compared with $121.0 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2018 and $115.7 million, or 0.85 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by loans acquired in the acquisitions that closed during the fourth quarter of 2018, the second quarter of 2019, and the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-performing assets were $116.0 million, or 0.82 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2019, compared with $70.3 million, or 0.56 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2018, and $96.0 million, or 0.70 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2019. Other real estate owned was $7.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $4.3 million at September 30, 2018 and $6.2 million at June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $75.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $71.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $66.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. These results include a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2019 was $536.1 million, compared with $384.8 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $495.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2019, $112.1 million was portfolio loans, compared with $95.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $153.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Wealth management revenue was $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Other noninterest revenue was $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Insurance commission revenue was $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $34.0 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $159.6 million, compared with $142.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $157.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $101.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $89.6 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $101.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Occupancy expense was $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense was $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $38.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, merger-related expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.1 million, compared with merger-related expense of $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Capital Management

The Company's equity capitalization is comprised entirely of common stock. The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 12.54 percent at September 30, 2019, compared with 12.27 percent at September 30, 2018 and 12.29 percent at June 30, 2019. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.47 percent at September 30, 2019, compared with 8.96 percent at September 30, 2018 and 8.42 percent at June 30, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 561,260 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $27.04 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program, which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 611,821 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.21 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 826,919 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at September 30, 2019, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 10.54 percent and total risk-based capital of 11.28 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "We are very pleased with our results through the first three quarters of 2019 and are optimistic about our ability to finish the year strong. In addition to the achievements reflected in our financial results, we continue to execute on other strategic initiatives as well. We have recently added several experienced lenders to our team in certain of our higher growth markets. We also continue to evaluate our product offerings and implement technology enhancements as we strive to improve the customer experience. Finally, we are excited about the recent merger announcement with Texas First State Bank. This transaction will provide us an entry point into the Waco, Texas market while also improving our existing market share in other parts of central Texas. We look forward to Rodney Kroll and the Texas First team officially joining our Company."

TRANSACTIONS

Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

On September 23, 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the "Texas First Merger Agreement") with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas First"), pursuant to which Texas First will be merged with and into the Company (the "Texas First Merger"). Texas First operates 6 full-service banking offices in the Waco, Texas and Killeen-Temple, Texas metropolitan statistical areas ("MSA"). As of September 30, 2019, Texas First collectively reported total assets of $398.1 million, total loans of $175.6 million and total deposits of $362.7 million. Under the terms of the Texas First Merger Agreement, the Company will issue approximately 1,065,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $13.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Texas First. For more information regarding Texas First Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on September 23, 2019. The Texas First Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of the Company and Texas First. Texas First has agreed to convene a meeting of its shareholders to vote upon the approval of the Texas First Merger Agreement. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the Texas First Merger is expected to be completed during the first half of 2020, although the Company can provide no assurance that the Texas First Merger will close during this time period or at all.

Van Alstyne Financial Corporation & Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc.

On September 1, 2019, the Company completed the merger with Van Alstyne Financial Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Star Bank, (collectively referred to as "Texas Star"), pursuant to which Texas Star was merged with and into the Company, and with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Bank, (collectively referred to as "Summit"), pursuant to which Summit was merged with and into the Company. Texas Star operated 7 full-service banking offices in Collin and Grayson counties in Texas, and one loan production office in Durant, Oklahoma, while Summit operated 4 offices located in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, Florida. As of September 1, 2019, Texas Star and Summit collectively reported total assets of $805.2 million, total loans of $610.2 million and total deposits of $794.2 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 4,600,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $48.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") on September 3, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Casey Bancorp, Inc. & Merchants Trust, Inc.

On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the merger with Casey Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Bank of Texas, (collectively referred to as "Grand Bank"), pursuant to which Grand Bank was merged with and into the Company, and with Merchants Trust, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Bank (collectively referred to as "Merchants"), pursuant to which Merchants was merged with and into the Company. Grand Bank operated 4 full-service banking offices in the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, Horseshoe Bay and Marble Falls, all in Texas, while Merchants, which was based in Jackson, Alabama, operated 6 full-service banking offices in Clarke and Mobile counties in Alabama. As of April 1, 2019, Grand Bank and Merchants collectively reported total assets of $566.0 million, total loans of $415.0 million and total deposits of $529.0 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreements, the Company issued approximately 2,225,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $24.2 million in cash for all outstanding shares of both institutions. For more information regarding these transactions, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on April 1, 2019. The purchase accounting for these transactions is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Icon Capital Corporation

Effective October 1, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Icon Capital Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, National Association (collectively referred to as "Icon"), pursuant to which Icon was merged with and into the Company (the "Icon Merger"). Icon was headquartered in Houston, Texas and operated 7 full-service banking offices in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. As of October 1, 2018, Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $760.4 million, total loans of $650.4 million and total deposits of $675.8 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 4,125,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $17.5 million in cash, $7 million of which was placed in a separate non-interest bearing escrow account that is to be paid if certain conditions are met, for all outstanding shares of Icon Capital Corporation's capital stock. For more information regarding the Icon Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on October 1, 2018.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 22 of this news release.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 199,004 $ 191,063 $ 181,133 $ 178,850 $ 163,158 $ 571,200 $ 474,643 Interest expense 32,405 31,046 28,579 25,969 21,023 92,030 52,302 Net interest revenue 166,599 160,017 152,554 152,881 142,135 479,170 422,341 Provision for credit losses 500 500 500 1,000 - 1,500 3,500 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 166,099 159,517 152,054 151,881 142,135 477,670 418,841 Noninterest revenue 75,432 66,332 64,220 59,031 71,616 205,984 223,006 Noninterest expense 159,614 157,674 149,968 152,342 142,409 467,256 435,292 Income before income taxes 81,917 68,175 66,306 58,570 71,342 216,398 206,555 Income tax expense 18,160 15,118 14,708 11,473 4,659 47,986 32,335 Net income $ 63,757 $ 53,057 $ 51,598 $ 47,097 $ 66,683 $ 168,412 $ 174,220















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 17,249,175 $ 19,850,225 $ 17,249,175 Total earning assets 17,619,053 16,948,009 16,426,872 16,144,098 15,594,549 17,619,053 15,594,549 Total securities 2,766,446 2,760,732 2,692,499 2,749,188 2,826,359 2,766,446 2,826,359 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,120,783 13,658,527 13,071,059 13,112,149 12,449,995 14,120,783 12,449,995 Allowance for credit losses 116,908 115,691 116,499 120,070 121,019 116,908 121,019 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,844,245 1,421,303 1,191,673 1,310,089 835,939 1,844,245 835,939 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 53,948 38,408 30,782 37,366 13,368 53,948 13,368 Total deposits 16,025,756 15,136,648 14,692,609 14,069,966 13,347,193 16,025,756 13,347,193 Long-term debt 5,161 5,271 5,503 6,213 33,182 5,161 33,182 Total shareholders' equity 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737 2,116,375 2,489,427 2,116,375















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 19,170,926 $ 18,637,258 $ 18,033,513 $ 17,879,081 $ 17,059,865 $ 18,618,066 $ 17,024,756 Total earning assets 17,148,574 16,693,115 16,156,235 16,056,656 15,465,260 16,669,610 15,445,534 Total securities 2,738,691 2,733,335 2,704,383 2,784,437 2,814,751 2,725,595 2,895,410 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 13,726,755 13,549,591 13,078,221 13,063,422 12,433,701 13,453,898 12,285,440 Total deposits 15,509,511 15,080,885 14,445,834 14,072,416 13,387,849 15,015,973 13,496,251 Long-term debt 5,303 5,403 5,826 17,403 33,196 5,509 33,588 Total shareholders' equity 2,378,882 2,298,512 2,212,748 2,191,852 2,089,746 2,297,322 2,051,561















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 76,383 $ 71,076 $ 68,949 $ 70,555 $ 55,532 $ 76,383 $ 55,532 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 16,659 8,053 8,471 18,695 2,934 16,659 2,934 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 15,033 10,676 9,874 7,498 7,564 15,033 7,564 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 108,075 89,805 87,294 96,748 66,030 108,075 66,030 Other real estate owned 7,929 6,179 9,686 9,276 4,301 7,929 4,301 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 116,004 $ 95,984 $ 96,980 $ 106,024 $ 70,331 $ 116,004 $ 70,331















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.32% 1.14% 1.16% 1.05% 1.55% 1.21% 1.37% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.44% 1.33% 1.26% 1.25% 1.28% 1.35% 1.29% Return on average shareholders' equity 10.63% 9.26% 9.46% 8.52% 12.66% 9.80% 11.35% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 11.63% 10.82% 10.24% 10.20% 10.45% 10.92% 10.71% Return on tangible equity* 15.75% 13.94% 14.16% 12.81% 17.76% 14.02% 15.64% Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR* 17.22% 16.28% 15.34% 15.33% 14.66% 15.61% 14.75% Noninterest income to average assets 1.56% 1.43% 1.44% 1.31% 1.67% 1.48% 1.75% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.30% 3.39% 3.37% 3.38% 3.31% 3.36% 3.42% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.88% 3.87% 3.86% 3.80% 3.67% 3.87% 3.68% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 3.76% 3.79% 3.74% 3.71% 3.62% 3.76% 3.62% Net interest rate spread 3.56% 3.56% 3.56% 3.53% 3.43% 3.56% 3.49% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 65.68% 69.36% 68.85% 71.52% 66.29% 67.90% 67.11% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 63.01% 65.46% 66.89% 66.86% 66.34% 65.07% 66.52% Loan/deposit ratio 88.11% 90.23% 88.96% 93.19% 93.28% 88.11% 93.28% Price to earnings multiple (avg) 13.77 13.26 16.60 11.67 15.07 13.77 15.07 Market value to book value 124.62% 125.60% 125.56% 118.27% 152.23% 124.62% 152.23% Market value to book value (avg) 120.12% 125.47% 132.05% 131.34% 158.19% 122.35% 155.72% Market value to tangible book value 193.15% 191.45% 189.14% 178.79% 216.28% 193.15% 216.28% Market value to tangible book value (avg) 186.17% 191.25% 198.92% 198.55% 224.75% 189.63% 221.24% Employee FTE 4,674 4,581 4,370 4,445 4,270 4,674 4,270















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 and 23.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018















Credit Quality Ratios:













Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.02%) 0.04% 0.12% 0.06% (0.04%) 0.05% 0.01% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.00% 0.01% 0.04% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.83% 0.85% 0.89% 0.92% 0.97% 0.83% 0.97% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases 0.95% 0.95% 0.98% 1.02% 1.04% 0.95% 1.04% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 108.17% 128.83% 133.46% 124.11% 183.28% 108.17% 183.28% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 100.78% 120.53% 120.13% 113.25% 172.07% 100.78% 172.07% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.77% 0.66% 0.67% 0.74% 0.53% 0.77% 0.53% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.82% 0.70% 0.74% 0.81% 0.56% 0.82% 0.56%















Equity Ratios:













Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.54% 12.29% 12.16% 12.25% 12.27% 12.54% 12.27% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.47% 8.42% 8.41% 8.46% 8.96% 8.47% 8.96%































Capital Adequacy:













Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.54% 10.52% 10.75% 10.84% 11.71% 10.54% 11.71% Tier 1 capital 10.54% 10.52% 10.75% 10.84% 11.71% 10.54% 11.71% Total capital 11.28% 11.28% 11.55% 11.68% 12.60% 11.28% 12.60% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.14% 8.96% 9.03% 9.06% 9.68% 9.14% 9.68% Estimated for current quarter





























Common Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 $ 0.68 1.68 $ 1.76 Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.53 0.52 0.47 0.67 1.67 1.76 Operating earnings per share* 0.66 0.55 0.52 0.51 0.57 1.73 1.72 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.69 0.61 0.56 0.57 0.56 1.86 1.67 Cash dividends per share 0.19 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.53 0.45 Book value per share 23.76 23.12 22.48 22.10 21.48 23.76 21.48 Tangible book value per share* 15.33 15.17 14.92 14.62 15.12 15.33 15.12 Market value per share (last) 29.61 29.04 28.22 26.14 32.70 29.61 32.70 Market value per share (high) 30.54 31.10 33.45 33.50 35.40 33.45 35.55 Market value per share (low) 26.47 26.92 25.76 24.31 32.45 25.76 30.60 Market value per share (avg) 28.54 29.01 29.68 29.03 33.98 29.07 33.45 Dividend payout ratio 29.36% 32.24% 32.78% 35.93% 25.15% 31.31% 25.51% Total shares outstanding 104,775,876 100,651,798 99,066,856 99,797,271 98,525,516 104,775,876 98,525,516 Average shares outstanding - basic 101,168,730 100,610,746 99,506,952 99,541,965 98,646,087 100,428,809 98,772,832 Average shares outstanding - diluted 101,493,247 100,888,164 99,717,119 99,720,219 98,819,905 100,699,510 98,939,743































Yield/Rate:













(Taxable equivalent basis)













Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 5.16% 5.12% 5.09% 4.94% 4.72% 5.13% 4.66% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases 5.02% 5.02% 4.95% 4.83% 4.64% 4.99% 4.58% Available-for-sale securities:













Taxable 2.13% 2.10% 2.04% 1.92% 1.80% 2.09% 1.76% Tax-exempt 5.56% 4.53% 4.63% 4.47% 4.40% 4.85% 4.36% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 2.41% 2.52% 2.67% 2.84% 2.04% 2.50% 1.78% Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.63% 4.61% 4.57% 4.45% 4.21% 4.61% 4.14% Deposits 0.71% 0.68% 0.63% 0.52% 0.43% 0.68% 0.36% Demand - interest bearing 0.94% 0.91% 0.85% 0.70% 0.59% 0.90% 0.46% Savings 0.28% 0.29% 0.30% 0.30% 0.24% 0.29% 0.17% Other time 1.67% 1.60% 1.46% 1.26% 1.06% 1.58% 0.97% Short-term borrowings 1.90% 2.14% 2.16% 2.06% 1.79% 2.07% 1.58% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% 0.91% 0.77% 1.04% 0.64% Long-term debt 4.93% 4.87% 4.88% 4.12% 4.06% 4.89% 4.11% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% 0.92% 0.78% 1.05% 0.65% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 70.15% 70.47% 71.15% 69.79% 69.12% 70.58% 70.09% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 972 $ 974 $ 1,035 $ 1,088 $ 1,088 $ 2,982 $ 3,302















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 22 and 23.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Sep-19 Jun-19 Mar-19 Dec-18 Sep-18

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 333,108 $ 212,080 $ 207,486 $ 239,960 $ 169,493 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 466,650 314,172 490,667 92,476 138,677 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,766,446 2,760,732 2,692,499 2,749,188 2,826,359 Loans and leases 14,137,563 13,674,990 13,086,801 13,129,012 12,464,877 Less: Unearned income 16,780 16,463 15,742 16,863 14,882 Allowance for credit losses 116,908 115,691 116,499 120,070 121,019 Net loans and leases 14,003,875 13,542,836 12,954,560 12,992,079 12,328,976 Loans held for sale 229,514 175,898 138,379 140,300 132,080 Premises and equipment, net 480,819 447,564 432,540 361,859 342,947 Accrued interest receivable 62,818 60,598 59,038 57,054 56,369 Goodwill 822,093 734,473 699,073 695,720 590,292 Other identifiable intangibles 61,100 65,930 49,396 50,896 36,475 Bank owned life insurance 328,670 315,398 305,315 308,324 304,687 Other real estate owned 7,929 6,179 9,686 9,276 4,301 Other assets 287,203 300,954 275,544 304,408 318,519 Total Assets $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 17,249,175 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,770,907 $ 4,329,172 $ 4,201,695 $ 4,124,744 $ 4,007,158 Interest bearing 6,745,329 6,511,332 6,353,731 5,898,851 5,535,689 Savings 1,898,813 1,861,247 1,855,024 1,836,167 1,783,602 Other time 2,610,707 2,434,897 2,282,159 2,210,204 2,020,744 Total deposits 16,025,756 15,136,648 14,692,609 14,069,966 13,347,193 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 529,788 439,541 481,567 416,008 403,724 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 480,000 730,000 630,000 1,095,000 1,095,000 Accrued interest payable 13,120 12,225 9,718 8,543 7,330 Long-term debt 5,161 5,271 5,503 6,213 33,182 Other liabilities 306,973 286,009 268,201 200,073 246,371 Total Liabilities 17,360,798 16,609,694 16,087,598 15,795,803 15,132,800 Shareholders' Equity









Common stock 261,940 251,629 247,667 249,493 246,314 Capital surplus 611,115 506,201 462,256 484,482 439,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,538) (53,252) (69,924) (80,491) (91,650) Retained earnings 1,666,910 1,622,542 1,586,586 1,552,253 1,522,121 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,489,427 2,327,120 2,226,585 2,205,737 2,116,375 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 19,850,225 $ 18,936,814 $ 18,314,183 $ 18,001,540 $ 17,249,175



























































