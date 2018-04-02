BancorpSouth Bank Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast Schedule

TUPELO, Miss., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) will release first quarter 2018 earnings on April 18, 2018 after the close of the financial markets.  It will also hold its regularly scheduled webcast Thursday, April 19, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

The webcast is live coverage of management's conference call with analysts and can be found by visiting: www.BancorpSouth.com/Webcast. This will be an interactive session between management and analysts; others may listen to the live broadcast as it happens.  The conference will also be available in archived format at the same address.

BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $17 billion in assets.  BancorpSouth operates 272 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.  BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

