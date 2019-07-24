BancorpSouth Bank Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.185 per Common Share

TUPELO, Miss., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per common share, which represents an increase of $0.015 per common share, or 8.8 percent, compared to its most recent dividend paid on July 1, 2019. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

BancorpSouth earlier reported record financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $53.1 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, and net operating income – excluding MSR – was $62.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. "Like: us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

