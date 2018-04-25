BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable July 2, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018.

BancorpSouth earlier reported record financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Net income was $53.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and net operating income – excluding MSR – was $53.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.