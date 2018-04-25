BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share.  The dividend is payable July 2, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018. 

BancorpSouth earlier reported record financial results for the first quarter of 2018.  Net income was $53.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and net operating income – excluding MSR – was $53.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with $17.2 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates 279 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois.  BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com.  Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

 

