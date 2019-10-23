BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.185 per Common Share

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular quarterly meeting today, the Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per common share. The dividend is payable January 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019.

BancorpSouth earlier reported record financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income was $63.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, and net operating income – excluding MSR – was $69.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

Related Links

http://www.bancorpsouth.com

