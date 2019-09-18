BancorpSouth Contributes $100,000 to Methodist Children's Homes of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) today announced a $100,000 contribution to Methodist Children's Homes of Mississippi to support the organization's work with foster children in Mississippi.

The contribution underscores BancorpSouth's and BXS Insurance's unwavering dedication to making a difference in its communities and will assist Methodist Children's Homes of Mississippi with its efforts to care for children and youth who have been neglected or abused.

"We're pleased to support Methodist Children's Homes, which has been offering hope and healing to children in Mississippi for more than 120 years," said Joseph Moss, president - mid-Mississippi division for BancorpSouth. "Because of this organization, thousands of children have grown up in nurturing home environments, where they could thrive and achieve their full potential."

Methodist Children's Homes helps children, who have been removed from their families due to abuse and neglect, find hope and healing. Its services include therapeutic residential care, therapeutic foster care and the Magnolia Youth Services program, which provides youth who experience an array of mental health symptoms, with counseling.

"Our mission is to provide hope and healing to hurting children in Mississippi," said Devon Loggins, president and chief executive officer of Methodist Children's Homes. "The children that we serve have never been put first, but with the support of donors like BancorpSouth, we are able to be here each day for these children and let them know that they matter and that their futures are as bright as they can imagine them. Thank you to BancorpSouth for joining us in helping Mississippi's most vulnerable children."

Methodist Children's Homes, which was founded in 1896 originally as an orphanage, has cared for more than 11,000 children in Mississippi. It houses up to 35 youth in one of the group homes on its Jackson campus and many more in licensed therapeutic foster homes in the community. Each child receives individual therapeutic services to help them cope with their past trauma and become independent and productive adults.

The bank is participating in The Children's Promise Act, which offers a dollar-for-dollar Mississippi tax credit to individuals and businesses for donations to eligible charitable organizations.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets.

