BancorpSouth Partners with Habitat for Humanity's Local Affiliates

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced today its support of Habitat for Humanity's local affiliates across the bank's regional footprint, helping the organization's efforts to bring affordable housing to local communities.

The bank recently made contributions to 38 Habitat for Humanity locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, along with teammates participating in the building of multiple homes to help families have safe and economical housing. BancorpSouth has a strong history of partnering with affordable housing organizations to help its communities thrive.

"We all know the positive impact affordable housing has on families and communities," said BancorpSouth President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bagley. "That's why we're proud to provide valuable support to Habitat for Humanity's initiatives, which make a meaningful difference in many lives."

Here's a breakdown of the bank's partnerships, which includes $65,000 in investment funding, with Habitat for Humanity's local affiliates:

Alabama - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham , Habitat for Humanity of Madison County , Habitat for Humanity of Marshall County , Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama ;

- Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of , Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of ; Arkansas - Arkansas Valley Habitat for Humanity, Garland County Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro ;

- Arkansas Valley Habitat for Humanity, Garland County Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of ; Florida - Habitat for Humanity in Walton County ;

- Habitat for Humanity in ; Louisiana - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge , Habitat for Humanity of Iberia Parish , North Central Louisiana Habitat for Humanity, and Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita ;

- Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of , North Central Louisiana Habitat for Humanity, and Habitat for Humanity of ; Mississippi - Habitat for Humanity of Pontotoc County , Habitat for Humanity of Columbus - Lowndes County , Habitat for Humanity of Clay County , Habitat for Humanity Jackson, Habitat for Humanity of Oxford - Lafayette County , Habitat for Humanity of Starkville , Habitat for Humanity Gulf Coast and Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Mississippi ;

- Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of - , Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity Jackson, Habitat for Humanity of - , Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity Gulf Coast and Habitat for Humanity of ; Missouri - Habitat for Humanity of Springfield ;

- Habitat for Humanity of ; Tennessee - Hernando DeSoto Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis , Habitat for Humanity of Weakley County , Habitat for Humanity of Gibson County , Habitat for Humanity of Jackson - Madison County , Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury Counties and Habitat for Humanity of McNairy County ;

- Hernando DeSoto Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of , Habitat for Humanity of - , Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury Counties and Habitat for Humanity of ; Texas - Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana , Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County , Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity ( Longview ), Habitat for Humanity of Nacogdoches , Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County , Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Texas , Habitat for Humanity of Houston and Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County .

In addition, BancorpSouth's teammates volunteer with local Habitat for Humanity organizations through serving on boards and committees or participating in Go Build days.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.





