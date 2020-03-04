BancorpSouth Receives 2019 Greenwich Excellence Award

TUPELO, Miss., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) has won a 2019 Greenwich Excellence Award for U.S. Small Business Banking from Greenwich Associates.

Greenwich Associates evaluated small business banking for more than 600 banks in the U.S. for the year ending 2019, but only 36 banks had the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award. BancorpSouth received an award for overall satisfaction in the South region.

"We're excited to receive this great honor," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "At BancorpSouth, we're committed to being exactly where our customers need us to be. Our teammates are dedicated to providing personal attention and innovative solutions to help businesses grow. We are thankful to our Corporate Community Advisory Council and local advisory councils for the guidance they provide about the financial needs of our communities."

Greenwich Associates is a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. To determine the winners, the firm interviewed more than 14,000 small business banking customers with sales of $1–10 million across the country. Additional information on the award can be found on Greenwich's website at www.greenwich.com.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.



