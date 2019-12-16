BancorpSouth Receives Regulatory Approval of its Merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc.

TUPELO, Miss., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) ("BancorpSouth") announced it received regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to complete its proposed merger with Texas First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Texas First State Bank (collectively referred to as "Texas First").

The merger, originally announced on September 23, 2019, is currently anticipated to close on January 1, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As of September 30, 2019, Texas First, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $398.1 million, total loans of $175.6 million and total deposits of $287.6 million.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Texas First's teammates and customers to BancorpSouth," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "This merger will provide us with a greater presence in Central Texas and with a respected team of bankers who share our commitment to exceeding customers' expectations and improving our communities."

Texas First Chairman and CEO Rodney Kroll added, "This is an excellent opportunity for us to become part of a regional bank that has a great reputation, that will allow us to offer an expanded suite of products and services to our customers and that will enhance our ability to support and give back to the communities we serve."

Upon completion of the transaction, Kroll will serve as BancorpSouth's chairman for the Waco, Texas area.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $20 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates more than 300 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

