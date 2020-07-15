BancorpSouth Recognized By National Campaign Promoting Savings

TUPELO, Miss., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) received the 2020 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for its efforts to motivate customers to open new savings accounts, increase savings deposits and create automatic savings plans.

The annual award recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond to encourage people to save money and take action toward becoming more financially stable. BancorpSouth and 11 other financial institutions were awarded and collectively encouraged nearly 125,000 people to deposit almost $364 million into new and existing savings accounts, during America Saves Week 2020.

"This is the sixth consecutive year that we've received this prestigious recognition," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "At BancorpSouth, we care about the long-term financial well-being of our customers and their families, so we're proud to participate in this initiative each year to help them reach their savings goals, have improved financial security and a better quality of life."

As part of the savings campaign, BancorpSouth implemented a variety of initiatives to promote savings, such as financial education workshops and presentations, in-branch awareness signage, online resources, a customer newsletter, social media posts and more. The company's teammates reached 894 individuals through 73 workshops and countless others on social media.

America Saves Week, which is coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council, is an annual opportunity for organizations, like banks or credit unions, to support good savings behavior by encouraging people to evaluate their savings status and set goals. For more information about the award, visit www.americasaves.org.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $21 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 310 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

