BancorpSouth Recognized By National Campaign Promoting Savings

TUPELO, Miss., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) received the 2021 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for its seventh consecutive year of promoting better savings plans for customers.

The annual award recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond to encourage people to save money. BancorpSouth and 11 other financial institutions are being recognized for their efforts to encourage individuals to open accounts and begin building wealth.

"This past year has been financially difficult for many people across the country," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "We're so proud, now more than ever, to be a part of providing education and resources to our communities about the importance of saving."

BancorpSouth implemented a comprehensive, multi-channel plan to reach customers at different stages of their financial journeys.

America Saves Week, which is coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council, is an annual opportunity for organizations, like banks or credit unions, to support good savings behavior by encouraging people to evaluate their savings status and set goals. For more information about the award, visit www.americasaves.org .

