BancorpSouth Recognized By National Campaign That Promotes Savings

TUPELO, Miss., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) announced today that it has received the 2019 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for its efforts to help individuals with building their personal savings during America Saves Week.

The annual award recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond to encourage people to save money. BancorpSouth and 17 other banks and credit unions are being recognized for their efforts to encourage individuals to open and add to wealth-building accounts.

"It's an honor to be recognized with this prestigious designation for the fifth consecutive year," said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. "It's crucial for us to support initiatives, such as this one, that inform individuals about what they can do to save for their long-term financial security."

As part of the savings campaign, BancorpSouth implemented a variety of initiatives to promote savings, such as financial education workshops and presentations, in-branch America Saves Week flyers and displays, resources on its website, social media posts and more. The bank's teammates reached 1,398 individuals through 85 workshops and countless others on social media.

America Saves Week, which is coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council, is an annual opportunity for organizations, like banks or credit unions, to support good savings behavior by encouraging people to evaluate their savings status and set goals. For more information about the award, visit www.americasaves.org.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.





