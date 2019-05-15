BancorpSouth Supports Boys & Girls Clubs Across the Southeast

TUPELO, Miss., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced today that it is making donations to several Boys & Girls Clubs across its regional footprint.

The bank is making contributions to 24 Boys & Girls Clubs in Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. The donations are to support the nonprofit organization with its efforts to provide young people with programs and services that help them build confidence, succeed in school and lead healthy lives. BancorpSouth has a strong history of partnering with community organizations to help its communities thrive.

"We're pleased to have this opportunity to support the extraordinary work that Boys & Girls Clubs are doing in our communities," said BancorpSouth President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Bagley. "The organization makes a significant impact in so many families' lives."

The Boys & Girls Clubs receiving donations include:

Arkansas - Boys & Girls Club of El Dorado and Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia,

- Boys & Girls Club of and Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia, Florida - Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast,

- Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, Mississippi - Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle , Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi - Oxford Unit and Tupelo Unit, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Mississippi - Booneville Unit and Iuka Unit, Boys & Girls Club of New Albany , Boys & Girls Club of Mississippi Delta - Grenada Unit and Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi ,

- Boys & Girls Club of the , Boys & Girls Club of - Oxford Unit and Tupelo Unit, Boys & Girls Club of - Booneville Unit and Iuka Unit, Boys & Girls Club of , Boys & Girls Club of Mississippi Delta - Grenada Unit and Boys & Girls Club of , Missouri - Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis ,

- Boys & Girls Club of , Tennessee - Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga , Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt , Boys & Girls Club of Jackson , Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis , Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee and Boys & Girls Club of the Hatchie River Region,

- Boys & Girls Club of , Boys & Girls Club of , Boys & Girls Club of , Boys & Girls Club of , Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee and Boys & Girls Club of the Hatchie River Region, Texas - Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, Boys & Girls Club of Lampasas , Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove , Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas, Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin and Boys & Girls Club of East Texas .

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is to enable all young people, especially those who need the organization the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs, visit www.bgca.org .

About BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $19 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 295 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter@MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.





SOURCE BancorpSouth Bank

Related Links

https://www.bancorpsouth.com

