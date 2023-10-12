BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Launch of Affiliate in Nigeria

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Announces the Launch of a New Affiliate Office in Lagos

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, announced the official launch of a new affiliate office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The initial Lagos-based team is comprised of Ayodeji Dawodu, Director – CEEMEA Fixed Income, Oluwaseun (Seun) Onayiga, Managing Director & Head of SSA Debt Capital Markets, and Omobola Adu, Economist covering SSA.

Prior to joining BancTrust, Ayodeji spent close to eight years in Credit and Equity Research working at Standard Bank, Exotix Capital, Investment One Financial Services, and Debtwire, while he also had a brief stint at Sahara Energy as a Project and Petroleum Economist within the Corporate Finance team. Seun spent 12 years at Renaissance Capital where his last role was as Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking SSA. Before that, he was a Senior Director & Head of the West Africa Investment Banking business, responsible for vision setting and executing the firm's regional investment banking strategy. Prior to joining BancTrust, Omobola held the position of Senior Investment Research Analyst at Afrinvest West Africa where he covered analysis of the Nigerian consumer goods and banking sectors, and he has also worked as an Economic Analyst at Growth & Development Limited.

"I believe the main goal for BancTrust in setting up the office in Lagos, Nigeria with these experienced EM veterans, is to be the regional hub for the Group's activities across Africa. The office would provide local insight and on-the-ground intelligence while providing access to the developing markets across the continent to our clients," stated Dean Tyler, Head of Global Markets and Executive Board Member.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am thrilled to announce the expansion of the BancTrust group in Africa. We have assembled a senior team with extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets. Our Lagos presence will enable us to better serve and grow our current SSA client base as we aim to be their trusted partner in emerging markets."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo].

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

