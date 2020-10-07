BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Multiple New Hires to Bolster London Global Markets Team

"BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is pleased to announce three new hires to its London Global Markets team" Tweet this

Prior to joining BancTrust, Ian was Head of Fixed Income at BACB & previously held positions as Head of Trading at Nedbank & Bank of Montreal. Angelo most recently spent 18 years at Unicredit where he was Head of London EEMEA Product Sales concentrating on CEEMA products, while Petrie has over 10 years of experience focusing on SSA while working at a number of institutions including Nedbank & Rand Merchant Bank. All three will report to the new Global Head of Markets, Dean Tyler, who joined BancTrust in August.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am thrilled to see such expertise added to the team as we enhance our coverage and execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. During these challenging times institutional investors will continue to demand true local market expertise. The team's extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to clients.

"I am delighted to be joined by such an experienced group of professionals in the first wave of hiring. We look to continue to grow our EM platform incorporating our solid LatAm Research and Capital Markets base in coming weeks and months," asserted Dean Tyler.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based boutique investment bank specialised in high-beta credit markets in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on Twitter at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

