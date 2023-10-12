BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Multiple New Hires to Bolster London Global Markets Team

News provided by

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

12 Oct, 2023, 17:01 ET

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Senior Global Markets Hires

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce three new hires to its London Global Markets team.

George Niedringhaus - Global Head of Syndicate, Grigoriy Kozin - Head of Business Development  Prime Services, and John Bloomer - Executive Director, recently joined the trading floor to focus on Global Emerging Markets.

Continue Reading

Prior to joining BancTrust, George was Global Head of Syndicate at VTB Capital (London) & previously held positions as Global Head of EM Syndicate at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. George has over 25 years of fixed income syndicate and capital markets experience as both producer and manager with specific experience in global emerging markets bonds, loans, currencies, and derivatives. Grigoriy was Head of Prime Services and Electronic Execution business at Sova Capital in London and, more recently, oversaw prime brokerage and securities financing business development at BCS Prime Brokerage. He has extensive experience in prime brokerage, custody and electronic execution business in multiple asset classes including equities, listed derivatives, and FX.

Both will report to the Head of Global Markets and Executive Board Member, Dean Tyler.

John will be joining BancTrust as Executive Director FI & Treasury under Nick Taylor, Global Head of FI Trading. John has over 20 years of experience working in financial markets, concentrating his efforts in trading & sales. His most recent position held was at British Arab Commercial Bank, trading FI credit portfolio's EM & IG, money markets, FX, and derivatives.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am excited to see such professionals of this calibre to join the team as we enhance our coverage and execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. During these challenging times institutional investors will continue to demand true local market expertise. The team's impressive experience in dealing in emerging markets will be key in delivering exceptional value to clients".

"I am delighted to be joined by such an experienced group of professionals. We look forward to continuing to grow our EM platform by maintaining a hands-on presence throughout deal execution, delivering challenging deals despite volatile economic and industry conditions, and building & running a prime brokerage platform combining custody, prime financing, and electronic execution businesses" asserted Dean Tyler.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

Also from this source

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Launch of Affiliate in Nigeria

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Launch of Affiliate in Nigeria

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, announced the official launch of a new affiliate...
BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hires to Reinforce its Capital Markets London and Lagos Team

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hires to Reinforce its Capital Markets London and Lagos Team

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce new hires to its Debt ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.