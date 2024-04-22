BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hire of the Chief Strategy Officer

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Global Hire

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce a key hire to its C-suite and Board.

The Emerging Markets investment bank has appointed Dr. Angel Gavieiro as its Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors (subject to FCA approval). He will have responsibility over the areas of strategy, corporate development, and innovation across the Group. Angel has over 25 years of senior executive experience as a strategist & banker, covering EMEA, North America and Asia-Pacific. Most recently, Dr. Gavieiro was former SVP of Strategy and OpCo member for Wells Fargo EMEA region, and before Head of Strategy for Lloyds Bank' Wholesale Banking & Markets division, and Barclays' Int'l division. He also was SVP Head of Domestic Corporate Markets at Wholesale Banking division for Al Hilal Bank (UAE), Agency Treasury Services and Corporate Finance for Lloyds. His dual-career foundation was DCM at SocGen and management consulting at McKinsey & Co. Angel serves as a trustee at Thames Festival Trust, liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Int'l Bankers at the City of London, founder of AG Strategy & Partners, a boutique strategy practice for the financial services industry he run in recent years, and author of "Strategy in Action" book (Springer).

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am thrilled to see someone with Angel's expertise joining our team as we continue to expand our operations into new horizons. I'm confident that Angel's ample experience will be key for the group's strategy and corporate development future direction."

Angel commented: "Emerging Markets investment banking is an enormous opportunity, and BancTrust is a growing platform full of experienced talent. I am confident that if we bring these ingredients together with the 'right recipe' we are for a distinctive and successful delivery to our clients, along with an unparalleled journey as an organization".

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

