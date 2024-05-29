BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hire to Expand its New York-Based Capital Markets Team

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Global Hire to its New York Office

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce a key hire to its US Equity Capital Markets team.

The Emerging Markets investment bank has appointed Mathew McConnell as its Head of US Equity Capital Markets. Matt has worked on Wall Street for over 35 years occupying senior roles with several banking organisations like Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Fidelity, and Bank of America, among others, and has extensive expertise in institutional sales and trading. Most recently, he worked as CEO of Marco Polo Securities in New York, and served as the International Business Manager of Finalis. Mathew is currently a Non-Executive Director of Edible Garden, a NASDAQ-listed leading CEA firm, and is a Strategic Advisor at CapConnect+.

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Global Hire to its New York Office Post this

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am delighted to see someone with Matt's calibre joining the team as we continue to expand our Equity Capital Markets operations in the US. I'm certain that Matt's extensive expertise in institutional equities, sales, and trading will be instrumental in the company's growth."

Matt commented: "I am excited to have joined BancTrust and look forward to building out our Strategic Partner Network to enable two-way and cross border distribution of fixed income, credit, equity, treasury, and investment banking products. Our experienced and expanding London and New York teams provide instant and transparent access to the institutional investor universe."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank