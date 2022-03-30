BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hires to Treasury & Prime Services team

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is pleased to announce the formation of its new Treasury & Prime Services Team. Tweet this

The Treasury & Prime Services business also encompasses the Securities Finance team headed by recent hire Tanweer Khan and Ian Gladen who has been appointed to head business development for the unit.

"I am thrilled to have an expert of Simon's calibre to spearhead our FX effort and the formation of the Treasury & Prime Services division is an exciting new phase in BancTrust's continued growth" stated Dean Tyler, Head of Global Markets and Executive Board Member.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am delighted yet another business line has been added to the BancTrust suite of products, as we continue our mission to service clients in frontier and emerging markets and deliver exceptional value".

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based global Emerging Markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, as well as investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporates, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on Twitter at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank