BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Hires to Treasury & Securities Financing Team

News provided by

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

07 Nov, 2023, 09:56 ET

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Senior Treasury & Securities Financing Hires

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, is pleased to announce two new hires to its Treasury & Securities Financing Team.

The business unit has been joined by new hire Dipan Shah as Head of Global Securities Financing and Natalie Daniels as Senior Trader, Global Securities Financing. Dipan has over 15 years of experience in the financial markets, and prior to joining BancTrust, he was Head of Global Securities Financing at Sova Capital, where he successfully built up its securities financing capabilities across multiple markets and asset classes, developing a wide network of relationships across the market. He holds a First Class BSc (Hons) in Economics from Queen Mary, University of London.

Natalie has over 15 years of experience in the financial markets. Prior to joining BancTrust, she was a Senior Trader in the Global Securities Financing department at Sova Capital, where she was responsible for trading a variety of securities financing products across a range of markets. She has gained significant back to front experience across the securities finance business over the years. She holds a BA (Hons) in Accounting & Finance.

Natalie will report to Dipan, who in turn will report to Ian Gladen, Head of Treasury at BancTrust.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am excited to see such professionals of this calibre to join the team as we continue our mission to service clients in frontier and emerging markets and deliver exceptional value".

"I am delighted to be joined by such experienced professionals to spearhead our Securities Financing efforts and build on BancTrust's continued growth" asserted Ian Gladen.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817095/Screen_Shot_2022_05_12_at_1_53_38_PM_Logo.jpg

