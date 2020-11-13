BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Senior Capital Markets Hire to Reinforce London Team

"London based BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank, has appointed Michal Parkitny as Executive Director of Capital Markets." Tweet this

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am delighted to see such expertise added to the team as we enhance our origination, structuring & execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. The team's extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to corporate and sovereign clients as well as investors."

This latest hire follows on the back of recent hires in London to the Global Markets team; Ian Gladen, MD Fixed Income Trading, Angelo Stagno, ED Fixed Income Sales, Petrie Van Vuuren, ED Fixed Income Sales & Dean Tyler, MD Head of Global Markets.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based boutique investment bank specialised in high-beta credit markets in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

