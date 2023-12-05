BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Jacqueline Kilgour as Non-Executive Director

News provided by

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

05 Dec, 2023, 23:44 ET

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Board Appointment

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based emerging markets investment bank, is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Kilgour has joined the firm as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Jacqueline currently is Co-Chair of Cignpost Investments (a medical diagnostics and wellness business) and has been recently appointed to the Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee and on the Risk Committee at BancTrust (an emerging markets investment bank). 

She also sits on the Boards of Joe's Blooms (a biodiversity technology start-up), Services Family (a military focused insurance brokerage), and Westminster Gardens (property management) as a NED. Jacqueline previously served as a NED on the boards of ED&F Man Capital Markets in the UK and US, and Australian listed Kyckr, as well as running her regulatory compliance and corporate governance consulting business, Hamilton Kilgour.

Jacqueline is an English qualified solicitor who worked in private practice in London and Melbourne, Australia. After leaving private practice, Jacqueline worked at Salmon Brothers and Citigroup in London, followed by time as Instinet's European General Counsel, responsible for Legal and Compliance for the UK, Europe and Asia. Jacqueline re-joined Citigroup, in a global role based in New York, as a Compliance MD in Corporate and Investment Banking, with responsibilities for AML, global transaction services and in other matters in over 100 countries. After leaving New York, Jacqueline established her consulting business, which she closed 12 years later to focus on her NED portfolio.

Jacqueline is a member of Chapter Zero, has completed Said Business School's programme on Leading Sustainable Corporations and serves on the Macmillan Cancer Support Ball Committee. 

Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive at BancTrust commented, "I am delighted to work alongside Jacqueline as the Company continues to evolve. This appointment reflects our commitment to ensure our Board has the right mix of skills and experience to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our firm and clients." 

"I am honoured to bring my knowledge to the BancTrust team, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm" stated Jacqueline.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter)  at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817095/Screen_Shot_2022_05_12_at_1_53_38_PM_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Jacqueline Kilgour as Non-Executive Director

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Jacqueline Kilgour as Non-Executive Director

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based emerging markets investment bank, is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Kilgour has...
BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank and ITMO Ltd Announce a Joint Distribution and Settlement Partnership

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank and ITMO Ltd Announce a Joint Distribution and Settlement Partnership

ITMO Ltd and BancTrust Investment Bank ("BancTrust") have agreed to a joint distribution and settlement partnership for countries issuing sovereign...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.