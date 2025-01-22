BancTrust Announces Strategic Partnership with Anand Rathi to Create a Powerful Bridge Between Global Markets and India's Economic Powerhouse

LONDON and NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Investment Bank (BancTrust), a leader in Emerging Markets investment banking, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the Anand Rathi Group, one of India's most respected and research-driven financial institutions.

Founded in 1994, Anand Rathi Group stands as a cornerstone of India's financial services landscape, distinguished by its research-first approach and deep-rooted understanding of the Indian markets spanning three decades. With an award-winning research team covering over 250 Indian companies across sectors, Anand Rathi provides unparalleled insights into one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. The firm's comprehensive presence across wealth management, institutional equities, insurance broking, NBFC, investment banking, corporate finance, and brokerage services is complemented by a network of 4,500+ professionals serving domestic and international clients through multiple offices across India.

This strategic alliance combines BancTrust's great expertise in diverse Emerging Markets with Anand Rathi's profound understanding of India's dynamic market landscape. As India continues its trajectory to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, this partnership creates a powerful platform for global investors seeking to participate in India's growth story while simultaneously offering Indian investors access to diverse opportunities across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the EMEA regions.

Carlos Fuenmayor, CEO of BancTrust, remarked: "This partnership with Anand Rathi represents a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to bridge the gap between global markets and India's thriving economy. By combining our global expertise with Anand Rathi's unparalleled insights into the Indian market, we are poised to deliver exceptional value to our clients and unlock new pathways for cross-border investments."

"India stands at an inflection point in its economic journey, and global investors are increasingly seeking trusted partners to navigate this dynamic market. Our partnership with BancTrust comes at an opportune time, combining their global emerging markets expertise with our three decades of research excellence and deep-rooted presence in India. This collaboration will create a powerful platform for cross-border investment flows, enabling international investors to participate in India's growth story while opening global opportunities for our Indian clients. We're excited to leverage our strong research capabilities and market insights to make this partnership a cornerstone for meaningful investment opportunities across markets," said Varun Saboo, Head of Institutional Equities, Anand Rathi Group.

About BancTrust

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

About Anand Rathi Group

Established in 1994, Anand Rathi Group is one of India's premier financial institutions. With an award-winning research team and a comprehensive suite of services across wealth management, institutional equities, brokerage, and investment banking, Anand Rathi serves domestic and international clients with a commitment to research excellence and market integrity.

