BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited ("BancTrust" or "the Company"), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the completion of the change of its corporate name to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited effective as of December 23, 2020.

The name change better reflects the Company's full scope offering of investment banking products and services to its global clients and counterparties. The Company wishes to underscore the provision of effective liquidity in the more challenging areas of Emerging Credit Markets and emphasize its Capital Markets advisory work with EM corporations and quasi-sovereign issuers.