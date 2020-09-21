BAND-AID® Brand Delivers Modern Day "CARE Packages" to Frontline Workers

The first BAND-AID ® Brand Adhesive Bandage was made in 1920, originally developed by a Johnson & Johnson employee who was caring for his wife after a cooking mishap. One hundred years later, BAND-AID ® Brand Adhesive Bandages remain a staple in medicine cabinets across the world as a symbolic icon for healing. The CARE ® organization was similarly founded to help others, when they sent the first CARE Packages at the end of World War II to deliver food and other supplies to thousands of survivors overseas. This strategic partnership with BAND-AID ® Brand marks the first time in its 75 years of operation that CARE ® has set up a response stateside, extending its care, comfort and protection to frontline workers in the United States during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are humbled and proud to use our legacy and resources to invite more people to put care in the world during a time when we need it most," said Dawn Hampton, Senior Director, Marketing and Sales, BAND-AID® Brand, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. "Being 100 is a historic moment for the BAND-AID® brand and our goal is to take this moment to inspire a new generation by partnering with a pioneer in caregiving, CARE®, to make a meaningful impact with those who are actively on the frontlines in the United States and all over the world."

Custom BAND-AID® Brand x CARE® Packages are available to donors at varying levels to directly benefit our frontline heroes nationwide, such as:

$28 – Can provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for an international medical professional.

– Can provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for an international medical professional. $35 – Can provide one BAND-AID ® Brand x CARE ® Package Gift Mastercard ® for a frontline hero in need via organizations like the American Nurses Association.

– Can provide one BAND-AID Brand x CARE Package Gift Mastercard for a frontline hero in need via organizations like the American Nurses Association. $58 – Can provide two Health Worker Starter Packs to provide community frontline workers with a uniform, basic medications and a cooler to deliver medical supplies.

– Can provide two Health Worker Starter Packs to provide community frontline workers with a uniform, basic medications and a cooler to deliver medical supplies. $70 – Can fund six drivers to deliver critical supplies and meals to homebound, vulnerable community members.

– Can fund six drivers to deliver critical supplies and meals to homebound, vulnerable community members. $92 – Can provide four families with Newborn Baby Health Kits, which includes supplies such as diapers, soap, blankets and a bath.

As part of '100 Days of Care' and its anniversary commemoration, BAND-AID® Brand revealed an online digital video spotlighting BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandage's role in consumer's lives for the past century. The brand will also be partnering with SHE Media to host 'SK Conversations: Back to Care,' the inaugural SheKnows virtual bespoke event on September 23 that will give the virtual stage to a variety of caregivers who will spotlight the past 100 years of care.

For more information, or to make a donation to help frontline workers and caregivers today, please visit: https://carepackage.org/band-aidbrand/ and check for updates on BAND-AID® Brand's Instagram channel.

ABOUT BAND-AID® BRAND

BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages have long been a staple in family's first aid kits as a source of caring, comfort and protection. As the technology and innovation behind the brand have grown, the makers of BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages now offer a wide variety of products to meet the diverse needs of today's active families and their lifestyles. For more information please visit www.band-aid.com.

About the Consumer Health business of Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we help more than 1.2 billion people live healthier lives, every day from their very first day. From drawing a baby's bath and healing cuts and scrapes to protecting skin from the sun and soothing aches and pains, people have turned to our innovations for more than 130 years. Our portfolio of differentiated brands, including TYLENOL®, ZARBEE'S NATURALS®, NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, LISTERINE®, OGX® and JOHNSON'S®, combines the power of science with meaningful human insights to help people care for themselves and those they love.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Media Contacts:

Megan Koehler

Communications Leader, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health

Johnson & Johnson

[email protected]

Dalisbeth Galvez

[email protected]

1According to CARE's first-ever domestic report, essential workers – who are disproportionately BIPOC women – hold more dangerous positions that threaten their economic security and health.

SOURCE Consumer Health business of Johnson & Johnson