BAND Becomes Official Sponsor of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO)

"AYSO is pleased to announce our new partnership with BAND. By helping to adopt BAND, we expect to help build stronger communications through its rich features. We are excited to bring this opportunity to coaches to help them communicate more efficiently with parents and other AYSO volunteers," said Yvonne Lara, AYSO's Director of Marketing and Communications.

"BAND builds a clear communication structure and closer connections between coaches and parents, which creates a stronger foundation for great teamwork," said Steven Lee, BAND's General Manager. "We are excited to work with AYSO in support of their mission to enrich children's lives through their youth sports programs."

As an Official Sponsor of AYSO, the BAND app will be used to facilitate communications at key AYSO events including the National Annual General Meeting (NAGM), Section EXPOs, Regional Commissioner training sessions, tournaments, and other events. AYSO will be using the BAND app to deliver event-related information at NAGM held at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel and Spa on June 15-17. The attendees will get real-time event updates and interact with AYSO staff through the app. During the three-day event, BAND will be answering questions and raffling off prizes at their vendor booth.

About BAND

BAND (band.us) is a leading group communication app that makes it easier to stay on the same page, and it's always free. Leaders use BAND to manage and communicate with their teams on one platform through critical features like group messaging, notifications, calendars, RSVPs, pictures & videos, polls, and more. Over 25 million groups and 50,000 coaches are already using BAND, including sports teams, school clubs, small businesses, and friends. BAND is available for free on iOS, Android, and via web. For more information, visit https://band.us.

About American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO)

Established in 1964, AYSO is a national non-profit organization that develops and delivers quality youth soccer programs, which promote a fun, family environment based on AYSO's Six Philosophies: Everyone Plays®, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship and Player Development. Today, AYSO has 1.6 million players, parents, siblings and volunteers. For more information, visit www.AYSO.org.

