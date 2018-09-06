Band of Parents Launches Digital Series Celebrating Kid Warriors in Honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Band of Parents, Inc. a nonprofit organization raising money for pediatric cancer research, launches a digital series featuring young warriors who have been diagnosed and undergone treatment for neuroblastoma. From a young dancer named Gia who can do cartwheels again, Sophia Eber, best known on social media as Sophi Strong, who captured the heart of TV host Ellen Degeneres, to three year old Charlie, whose family discovered Band of Parents from their home in Australia, these neuroblastoma survivors and their families share their warrior stories throughout the month of September to raise awareness and donations to support neuroblastoma research and treatment initiatives.

"When a family faces a neuroblastoma diagnosis, it takes incredible strength and courage to make it through," commented Jill Ostrager-Cohen, president of Band of Parents whose youngest son Andrew was diagnosed at four years old and is now attending middle school. "Our goal at Band of Parents is to celebrate and support all of our young warriors and their families as we raise funds for research and treatment."

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in the United States. Neuroblastoma is the second most common solid tumor in childhood affecting about 7% of all children with cancer. This rare and aggressive cancer often appears as a tumor in the chest or abdomen and attacks the nervous system, most often in infants and young children. More than 700 cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

In 2018, some of the initiatives Band of Parents was able to fund include:

A $1.2 million grant to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ("MSKCC") to continue to research a vaccine that has achieved never before seen survival rates in relapsed neuroblastoma children. It will now serve as front line protocol for children with neuroblastoma at MSKCC.

global challenge grant to find new less toxic therapies for neuroblastoma. Trials at Montefiore Medical Center to study the prevention of hearing loss affecting children with neuroblastoma.

To be a part of the campaign, record a 1-minute video sharing what it means to be a warrior, including your name, age, and when you were diagnosed. Please send to jills@bandofparents.org.

The Band of Parents is a member-based grassroots organization with the goal of funding innovative clinical trials and new therapies for neuroblastoma, a rare and deadly cancer that mostly strikes children. The mission is to fast track a cure through less toxic and targeted therapies. To date, the Band has committed over $7 million to pediatric cancer research. Learn more at www.bandofparents.org.

Jill Sommer



Executive Director, Band of Parents



(646) 846-4475



201106@email4pr.com

