BANDA EL RECODO DE CRUZ LIZÁRRAGA SUCCESSFULLY WRAPS UP THEIR EUROPEAN TOUR!

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga proves why they are the most important Mexican musical institution in the world, as they successfully conclude their 2025 European Tour.

BANDA EL RECODO proudly carried a piece of Mexican culture abroad through their music. The tour consisted of seven concerts across the European continent, each filled with magic, love, applause, and unforgettable moments that will remain not only in the memories of the band members, but also in the hearts of every fan who came out to sing and dance along with their music.

The first stop was Rotterdam, Netherlands, where the LantarenVenster shook with the brass, tambora, and tuba of EL RECODO. There, they were visited by Dutch former footballer and executive Dennis te Kloese, with whom they exchanged football jerseys from their respective teams.

Milan, Italy was the next destination to feel the Banda's energy. Upon arriving, they were welcomed by Genaro Lozano, Mexico's Ambassador to Italy, who opened the doors of the Embassy to give them a tour and showcase the incredible art housed there. Performing in Milan for the first time was an unforgettable experience for EL RECODO. Beyond enjoying the city's stunning architecture, they were moved by the warmth of the audience that attended their concert.

The beautiful landscapes surrounding the European continent accompanied BANDA EL RECODO as they traveled from city to city. Whether by air or by land, each band member —especially Poncho Lizárraga— enjoyed the opportunity to bring Mexican music to places with different languages and customs, such as Amsterdam, their next stop.

The charming city of Amsterdam gave the Banda the chance to explore during the short breaks between concerts. They used every moment to take photos, create content, try local cuisine, and of course, buy souvenirs to remember such an incredible journey.

Spain once again opened its doors to BANDA EL RECODO. Madrid welcomed them with open arms, as the band returned to Spanish soil once more. Shortly before their concert, they were visited by Doña Lourdes Ornelas, mother of the late Camilo Sesto's only son. Camilo Sesto was the original performer and composer of "Sólo Tú," the Banda's most recent hit. Doña Lourdes congratulated the band and thanked them for the beautiful version they created.

One of the cities that surprised the band the most on this tour was Berlin, Germany, not only because of the cold and the city's architecture, but because the audience completely filled the venue and unleashed their full energy with every song. EL RECODO had visited Germany many years ago, and after this experience, they might consider returning more often — one night simply wasn't enough to take in all the emotions.

In Berlin, they were received by Minister Pilar Escobar, Chief of the Chancellery, who, in the absence of Ambassador Francisco Quiroga, welcomed them to the Mexican Embassy. The Embassy was celebrating 25 years in the country and is housed in an iconic building designed by renowned Mexican architects Teodoro González de León and Francisco Serrano.

After their show in Berlin, EL RECODO returned to Spain — this time to the city of Barcelona, where they once again ignited the crowd with the very best of their musical repertoire, which in 2025 marks 87 years of the Banda's legendary career.

Romance filled the air as BANDA EL RECODO arrived in Paris, France, their final tour stop. The magic, charm, grandeur, poetry, and legacy of great thinkers and artists all came together to embrace Mexican music — Banda music — the music of EL RECODO.

While each concert was spectacular and every audience gave their all, the impact on social media, in the press, and across the European community has been one of the most significant in the Banda's career. Once again, they demonstrate that they are the musical institution that best represents Mexico around the world — true ambassadors of our culture through their work, dedication, and discipline. And with nearly nine decades of history, they are more alive and relevant than ever… iuuu!!!

